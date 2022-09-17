Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin: Live updates, odds, start time and news

Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III PPV undercard

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, of Thailand, poses for photos after knocking out Roman Gonzalez, of Nicaragua, during a WBC super flyweight championship boxing match on Sept. 9, 2017, in Carson. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

The pay-per-view portion of an eight-fight program will be headlined by the trilogy tilt between Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin and begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

The co-main event features 2022 breakout star Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs), who is defending his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs).

A 22-year-old from San Antonio, “Bam Bam” Rodriguez is a southpaw slugger coming off a destructive eight-round knockout against one-time pound-for-pound stalwart Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

In other action, Golovkin countryman and Kazak KO artist Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs) will take on former Triple G challenger Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs, 1 NC) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

Touted prospect Austin “Ammo” Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) will kick off the pay-per-view event by taking on Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Preliminary bouts begin at 1:45 p.m. PDT and will feature the following fights: