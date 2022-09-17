Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin: Live updates, odds, start time and news

Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III PPV undercard
The pay-per-view portion of an eight-fight program will be headlined by the trilogy tilt between Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin and begins at 5 p.m. PDT.
The co-main event features 2022 breakout star Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs), who is defending his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs).
A 22-year-old from San Antonio, “Bam Bam” Rodriguez is a southpaw slugger coming off a destructive eight-round knockout against one-time pound-for-pound stalwart Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.
In other action, Golovkin countryman and Kazak KO artist Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs) will take on former Triple G challenger Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs, 1 NC) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.
Touted prospect Austin “Ammo” Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) will kick off the pay-per-view event by taking on Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.
Preliminary bouts begin at 1:45 p.m. PDT and will feature the following fights:
- Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) vs. Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweights.
- Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-1-2, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweights.
- Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KOs), 8 rounds, junior welterweights.
- Anthony Herrera (2-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, junior flyweights.
Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III betting odds
Sportsbooks have little qualms or concerns that the four-division champion Canelo Álvarez is coming off the second loss of his decorated career.
Álvarez was a -500 favorite entering his May fight against Dmitry Bivol — an eventual unanimous decision defeat — and he’s again a consensus betting favorite heading into his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, clocking in at the neighborhood of -500, depending on the sportsbook. Triple G is listed as a +380 betting underdog.
This will mark the first time Álvarez is a betting favorite against his archrival.
During their first fight in 2017, which ended in a split draw, Golovkin was nearly a -150 betting favorite, while Álvarez was nearly a +130 underdog.
During the 2018 rematch, a majority decision win for Álvarez, Golovkin was a -155 favorite heading into the fight, while Álvarez was a +125 underdog.
How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s fight against Gennadiy Golovkin can be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. You need either a $19.99 monthly subscription or a $149.99 yearly subscription to DAZN to have the ability to purchase the fight for an extra $64.99.
The pay-per-view portion of the event begins at 5 p.m. PDT. Preliminary bouts are scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m.
PPV.com is also carrying the event for $84.99. The event can also be purchased for $84.99 through cable and satellite operators in the United States.
DAZN has also partnered with Barstool Sports to provide an alternative broadcast.
Tickets are still available to attend the trilogy tilt in person at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Joe Hand Promotions has a complete list of bars and restaurants that will be carrying the fight across the country.
Fathom Events will be screening the PPV portion of the event in movie theaters across select markets in the United States.
Canelo Álvarez says his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin is important for his legacy
LAS VEGAS — The horde snaked through MGM Grand on Wednesday in matching white hats.
“MEX” was spelled out on the crown in green, white and red. Canelo Álvarez’s personal logo was on one side. A motto was stitched in red on the other: “Legacy is Earned.”
The messaging from Álvarez and his team was precise. Álvarez, a world champion boxer in four weight classes, cares about his legacy, about how he will be remembered among Mexican boxing legends. In his estimation, a win over Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy’s finale at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, will further solidify his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.
“This fight is important for my legacy,” Álvarez said. “I need to win this fight very convincingly.”
For others, the bout, no matter the result, has already tarnished it.
It has been four years since Álvarez and Golovkin last fought. Álvarez won a majority-decision in 2018, giving Golovkin his first career defeat, as the aggressor. The strategy was in stark contrast to his more passive approach a year earlier in the first meeting, which ended in a controversial draw.