Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder: Live updates, start time, betting odds, results

Boxers Saul “Canelo” Álvarez of Mexico, left, and John Ryder of Britain, pose for photos other during their weigh-in ceremony in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday.

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will provide end-to-end coverage of undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez’s homecoming bout against John Ryder throughout Saturday night.

The fight will mark the first time since 2011 that the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titleholder is fighting in Mexico.

Ring walks for the pay-per-view main event are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT.