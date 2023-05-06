Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder: Live updates, start time, betting odds, results

Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder PPV undercard
The pay-per-view card headlined by Canelo Álvarez and John Ryder will begin at 4 p.m. PDT and will be complemented with three other fights.
- WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista — Flyweight
- Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark — Super lightweight
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks — Light heavyweight
Other non-televised undercard action includes:
- Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia — Featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana — Lightweight
- Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael — Super Middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto — Middleweight
- Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin — Super featherweight
- Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera — Super welterweight
Replay: Watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder weigh-in ceremony
While you wait for the Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder main event, look back at their weigh-in ceremony Friday.
Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder betting odds
Midday Saturday, Canelo Álvarez was a -1800 betting favorite to win, and John Ryder a +900 betting underdog, according to DraftKings. For those inclined, here are the methods of victory that can be wagered on:
- Álvarez by decision or technical decision: +330
- Álvarez by KO/TKO/DQ: -370
- Ryder by decision or technical decision: +1600
- Ryder by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000
- Draw: +2200
Betting against Álvarez appears to be a bigger risk than hosting a Cinco de Mayo party without any beer and carne asada — tread wisely.
How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder
Canelo Álvarez’s homecoming fight against John Ryder at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, will take place in front of an expected sold-out crowd of 55,000 fans.
It can be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. In order to purchase the event, you either need to purchase a monthly or annual DAZN subscription in order to purchase the fight for an additional $54.99.
For a more streamlined point of purchasing, PPV.com is also carrying the event for $79.99.
The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 4 p.m. PDT.
For a complete list of bars and restaurants that will be carrying the fight across the country, visit Joe Hand Promotions.