Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, news, odds, and start time

Jake Paul, left, and Tyron Woodley pose during their weigh-in at KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday.
(Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Live round-by-round updates, news, results and the latest odds from the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match on Sunday in Cleveland.

By Manouk Akopyan

Follow along as social media influencer Jake Paul tries to continue his climb in boxing world when he meets former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the ring at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

By Manouk Akopyan

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view bout can be purchased through Showtime or FITE for $59.99. The five-fight PPV broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

If you’re in the Cleveland area, tickets starting at $25 are still available and can be purchased via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Local bars and restaurants across the United States are slated to show the event. The list of establishments in your local area can be found at Joe Hand Promotions.

The fight can also be ordered through a variety of platforms, including: the Showtime app, online at Showtime.com/PPV. US consumers can also purchase via the Showtime streaming service app on Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation Store.

