Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: How to watch, betting odds, predictions and more

Who will win the Ryan Garcia versus Emmanuel Tagoe bout? Los Angeles Times experts make their picks.
“The start of Manny Pacquiao’s ascent to superstardom was the result of a mistake. Golden Boy Promotions had signed Marco Antonio Barrera to a promotional contract. In Barrera’s maiden fight under its banner, the company signed off on Pacquiao as the opponent. Obviously, someone hadn’t watched the video of Pacquiao closely enough. Fifteen years have passed since then. The Oscar De La Hoya-led promotional company has evolved. It’s no longer a company that will make that kind of mistake again, which is my way of saying there’s a reason Emmanuel Tagoe was chosen as the opponent for Ryan Garcia in his comeback fight. Tagoe’s listed height is three inches shorter than Garcia’s. Tagoe’s backers say the Ghanain throws punches from unorthodox angles; in reality, he throws looping punches that are easy to see. With only 15 knockouts in 33 fights, Tagoe isn’t much of a puncher. Did you really think Golden Boy would have Garcia take on someone who could hit after he was dropped in his last fight by Luke Campbell? The point of this fight is to get Garcia back on track after his mental-health hiatus, and this fight will do that. The hard-hitting Garcia should stop Tagoe in the first half of the fight.”
— Dylan Hernandez, Times sports columnist
“It will be Ryan Garcia’s first fight under new trainer Joe Goossen, and his first since the thrilling victory against Luke Campbell last year. I expect to see some of Garcia’s ring rust but also improvements in his arsenal. Tagoe is a well-rounded fighter but doesn’t compare to Garcia’s hand speed, power and devastating left hook. Garcia also has the edge in height and reach. On the other hand, Tagoe hasn’t fought since November 2020, so he will also show his inactivity. Tagoe is a pretty good defensive fighter, with great head movement and fast hands, but not as fast as Garcia’s. Since he has a disadvantage in reach against Garcia, Tagoe will need to get closer, and will get exposed to Garcia’s destructive hooks. Garcia by unanimous decision.”
— Eduard Cauich, Times en Español sports editor
“A lot has happened since the last time “King Ry” stepped into the ring. From separating from Team Canelo to wrist surgery to mental health challenges, Ryan Garcia has endured it all and is looking to prove he’s ready for the big stage once again. The challenge will be presented via Emmanuel Tagoe, who’s fought mostly in Ghana. Garcia is 10 years younger with proven punching power, but make no mistake, Tagoe could spoil his opponent’s plans since he has proven to have artillery of his own. This might be the biggest fight of Tagoe’s career, but it will be Garcia who prevails with a KO in the seventh round.”
— Jad El Reda, Times en Español sports editor
Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr. highlights Garcia-Tagoe undercard action
Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions will feature several bouts to support the main event featuring Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe.
In the co-main event, Freddie Roach-trained veteran contender Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) takes on Shane Mosley Jr. (17-4, 10 KOs), a Pomona product and the son of Hall of Fame fighter “Sugar” Shane Mosley, in a super middleweight matchup.
Preceding the fight, Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) will face Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine flyweight titles.
Opening the DAZN livestream, Los Angeles-based Armenian and former world title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) will face Dagoberto Aguero (15-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight fight.
Former world champion Patrick Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) as well as up-and-coming prospects like Gregory Morales (13-0, 8 KOs), Katsuma Akitsugi (8-0, 1 KOs), Tristan Kalkreuth (8-1, 6 KOs), George Rincon (12-0, 7 KOs), Hector Valdes Jr. (14-0, 8 KOs) and Santos Ortega (6-0, 2 KOs) will also be featured on a separate preliminary card that begins at 1:30 p.m. PDT.
Who is Emmanuel Tagoe?
Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) is a rugged Ghanian contender who has not lost since making his professional debut in 2004.
The 33-year-old hails from Accra, the capital city that has given birth to champions like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey. Tagoe claims his uncle is Nana Konadu, a former super flyweight and bantamweight titlist from Sunyani, Ghana, who retired in 2001 with a record of 41-5-1.
This will be the third time Tagoe is fighting in the United States. He is coming off a November 2020 majority decision win against Mason Menard.
Tagoe and Garcia have been on a collision course to fight one another dating back to 2020 when the World Boxing Organization ordered a bout between the two boxers.
Hernández: After sharing his battle with panic attacks, Ryan Garcia’s next big test is in the ring
These are different times in boxing, one of the sport’s most celebrated prospects talking about his mental health problems.
Could you imagine Joe Frazier opening up about something like that?
Roberto Duran no-mas-ed more than 40 years ago and still hasn’t provided a convincing explanation for why he quit against Ray Leonard.
“Bottle it up, that’s how we did it, right?” Oscar De La Hoya said with a chuckle.
More than a decade removed from his days as a fighter, De La Hoya now promotes the up-and-coming boxer in question, Ryan Garcia of Victorville, who returns on Saturday night against Emmanuel Tagoe.
Garcia is 23, an age at which he should be fighting as often as possible. But the part-time model and social media influencer has already taken a 15-month sabbatical from the sport, withdrawing from one match last year to deal with what he described as crippling anxiety and another to recover from a hand injury.
“It was a hard year to endure with all the people talking their mess and having opinions on me and whatnot,” Garcia said. “But I think it’s going to be worth it one day.”
The question isn’t whether Garcia made the right call to sit out a year. He did. Step into a ring compromised and a fighter can quickly become an assault victim.
The question is what the meltdown says about Garcia’s future in the sport, whether the popular fighter has the makeup to be the De La Hoya of his time. The uncertainty has added an element of intrigue to an otherwise unremarkable fight against the wild-punching Tagoe.
“We don’t know how Ryan’s going to react,” De La Hoya said. “We don’t know, his head, where it’s going to be at.”
Catching up with Ryan Garcia: A timeline of events since his last fight
Plenty of life-and-career altering developments have popped up for can’t-miss prospect Ryan Garcia ever since the lightweight star bounced back from a knockdown to knock out Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell on Jan. 2, 2021.
The 23-year-old Oscar De La Hoya understudy announced last April that he was battling severe mental health issues. The setback forced him to pull out of a fight with Javier Fortuna, which was set to headline a July card at the Banc of California.
Garcia took a months-long break from boxing, and once he bounced back and was feeling better and getting closer to signing a deal to fight Joseph Diaz Jr., he suffered a right-hand injury that required surgery in October.
In the midst of it all, Garcia stablemate and confidant Canelo Álvarez openly questioned Garcia’s dedication and commitment to the sport.
The power pairing both trained together in San Diego with touted coach Eddy Reynoso, but Garcia has since separated from the camp and decided to strike out on his own, claiming that Reynoso was not 100% committed to training him.
Garcia trained with Reynoso for nearly 3 ½ years and tallied a record of 5-0, with all five wins coming via knockout.
Garcia has since united with equally respected coach Joe Goossen since February to train mere minutes away from Alvarez and company in San Diego.
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe
The 139-pound catchweight bout between Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe will headline a Golden Boy Promotions card on streaming service DAZN.
The main card begins at 6 p.m. PDT and a preliminary card began at 1 p.m. PDT.
A subscription to the DAZN app costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
The event will also be distributed to cable companies via PPV.com, iNDEMAND’s new streaming pay-per-view platform, for $34.99. Consumers who order the fight via PPV.com will also get one free month of DAZN and the opportunity to engage in the platform’s live chats, interact with boxing experts and other fans, as well as post comments and video selfies.
The event will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
If you feel like watching the fight at a theater, Fathom Events will be showcasing the card at three different theater locations in Los Angeles as well as different venues across the nation.