Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: How to watch, betting odds, predictions and more

L.A. Times experts make their picks for Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Who will win the Ryan Garcia versus Emmanuel Tagoe bout? Los Angeles Times experts make their picks.

“The start of Manny Pacquiao’s ascent to superstardom was the result of a mistake. Golden Boy Promotions had signed Marco Antonio Barrera to a promotional contract. In Barrera’s maiden fight under its banner, the company signed off on Pacquiao as the opponent. Obviously, someone hadn’t watched the video of Pacquiao closely enough. Fifteen years have passed since then. The Oscar De La Hoya-led promotional company has evolved. It’s no longer a company that will make that kind of mistake again, which is my way of saying there’s a reason Emmanuel Tagoe was chosen as the opponent for Ryan Garcia in his comeback fight. Tagoe’s listed height is three inches shorter than Garcia’s. Tagoe’s backers say the Ghanain throws punches from unorthodox angles; in reality, he throws looping punches that are easy to see. With only 15 knockouts in 33 fights, Tagoe isn’t much of a puncher. Did you really think Golden Boy would have Garcia take on someone who could hit after he was dropped in his last fight by Luke Campbell? The point of this fight is to get Garcia back on track after his mental-health hiatus, and this fight will do that. The hard-hitting Garcia should stop Tagoe in the first half of the fight.”

— Dylan Hernandez, Times sports columnist

“It will be Ryan Garcia’s first fight under new trainer Joe Goossen, and his first since the thrilling victory against Luke Campbell last year. I expect to see some of Garcia’s ring rust but also improvements in his arsenal. Tagoe is a well-rounded fighter but doesn’t compare to Garcia’s hand speed, power and devastating left hook. Garcia also has the edge in height and reach. On the other hand, Tagoe hasn’t fought since November 2020, so he will also show his inactivity. Tagoe is a pretty good defensive fighter, with great head movement and fast hands, but not as fast as Garcia’s. Since he has a disadvantage in reach against Garcia, Tagoe will need to get closer, and will get exposed to Garcia’s destructive hooks. Garcia by unanimous decision.”

— Eduard Cauich, Times en Español sports editor

“A lot has happened since the last time “King Ry” stepped into the ring. From separating from Team Canelo to wrist surgery to mental health challenges, Ryan Garcia has endured it all and is looking to prove he’s ready for the big stage once again. The challenge will be presented via Emmanuel Tagoe, who’s fought mostly in Ghana. Garcia is 10 years younger with proven punching power, but make no mistake, Tagoe could spoil his opponent’s plans since he has proven to have artillery of his own. This might be the biggest fight of Tagoe’s career, but it will be Garcia who prevails with a KO in the seventh round.”

— Jad El Reda, Times en Español sports editor