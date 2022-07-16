Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

The 140-pound lightweight fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Golden Boy Promotions event will stream on DAZN starting at 5 p.m. PT, with the main event slated to take place around 8 p.m. PT.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs $19.99 and yearly access to the OTT service costs $149.99.

As an alternative option, fans can order the fight via PPV.COM for $34.99 and the purchase will include one free month of DAZN.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, tickets to the show can be purchased starting at $41 through AXS.com. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the first fight of the day scheduled to take place at 2:10 p.m. The preliminary undercard can be seen on the Golden Boy YouTube page.

If you’d like to watch the fight at a bar or restaurant, you can find the nearest establishment that is showing the fight by searching your zip code at Joe Hand Promotions.