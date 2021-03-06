UFC 259: Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Błachowicz live updates, odds and start time

Live updates, results and analysis from UFC 259 as undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) looks to become the fifth UFC fighter to be an active dual-division champion with a victory over light heavyweight title-holder Jan Błachowicz (27-8).

Adesanya vs. Błachowicz is one of three title fights on tonight’s card. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes (20-4) puts her featherweight crown on the line against contender Megan Anderson (11-4). In addition, Petr Yan (15-1) defends his 135-pound title for the first time against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling (19-3).

Be sure to check back here for the latest updates from the pay-per-view event.