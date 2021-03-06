UFC 259: Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Błachowicz live updates, odds and start time

Live updates, results and analysis from UFC 259 as undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) looks to become the fifth UFC fighter to be an active dual-division champion with a victory over light heavyweight title-holder Jan Błachowicz (27-8).
Adesanya vs. Błachowicz is one of three title fights on tonight’s card. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes (20-4) puts her featherweight crown on the line against contender Megan Anderson (11-4). In addition, Petr Yan (15-1) defends his 135-pound title for the first time against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling (19-3).
Be sure to check back here for the latest updates from the pay-per-view event.
UFC 259 betting odds
The following odds for the pay-per-view portion of the event are the figures listed on the UFC website. The odds will differ depending on which sportsbook you reference.
Israel Adesanya (-230) vs. Jan Błachowicz (+185) for the UFC light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes (-1250) vs. Megan Anderson (+750) for the UFC women’s featherweight title
Petr Yan (-110) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-110) for the UFC bantamweight title
Islam Makjachev (-335) vs. Drew Dober (+250) in a lightweight bout
Thiago Santos (+138) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-167) in a light heavyweight fight
How to watch UFC 259
Looking at the fight card for UFC 259.
UFC 259 can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+.
That means viewers need to already be an ESPN+ subscriber in order to have the opportunity to purchase the event at $69.99. The five-fight pay-per-view portion of the event begins at 7 p.m. PST.
The main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Błachowicz should start around 9:30 p.m. PST.
Preliminaries begin at 5 p.m PST on ESPN and ESPN+.
That portion of the program will be headlined by former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 11 ranked contender Dominick Cruz (22-3) when he takes on Casey Kenney (16-2-1)
Other fights include:
Song Yadong (16-4-1 1NC) vs. Kyler Phillips (8-1)
Joseph Benavidez (28-7) vs. Askar Askarov (12-0-1)
Rogerio Bontorin (16-2; 1NC) vs. Kai Kara-France (21-9; 1NC)
Separately, early prelims will begin at 3:15 p.m. PST on UFC Fight Pass.
That portion of the show will feature the following fights.
Timothy Elliott (17-11-1) vs. Jordan Espinosa (15-8 1NC)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (5-0)
Sean Brady (13-0) vs. Jake Matthews (17-4)
Livinha Souza (12-4) vs. Amanda Lemos (8-1-1)
Uros Medic (6-0) vs. Aalon Cruz (8-3)
Mario Bautista (8-1) vs. Trevin Jones (12-6; 1NC)
UFC 259 headlined by Adesanya vs. Błachowicz; Nunes, Yan also in title fights
UFC 259 will feature a diverse dose of global flair when the top fighters in the sport converge in the cage for a trio of championship fights Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
In the main event, undefeated middleweight champion and New Zealand-based Nigerian Israel Adesanya (20-0) looks to become the fifth UFC fighter to be an active dual-division champion and further stake a claim as the best MMA fighter in the world when he steps up to the light heavyweight division to take on titleholder and Polish powerhouse Jan Błachowicz (27-8).
Błachowicz will be defending his light heavyweight crown for the first time after scoring a second-round TKO over Dominick Reyes in September to win the belt vacated by former champion Jon Jones. Adesanya was the headlining act that night for UFC 253, besting Brazilian unbeaten Paulo Costa to defend his middleweight belt.
Adesanya will be making his light heavyweight debut with plenty of weight to spare. The division threshold is 205 pounds, but Adesanya came in at 200.5 pounds during weigh-ins Friday while holding a box of pizza.
Previewing the top fights scheduled for UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Adesanya is eyeing a mouthwatering meeting with Jones at heavyweight if he gets by Błachowicz.
“Saturday night is obviously the key to the whole thing,” UFC president Dana White told The Times. “Błachowicz is no joke. If Adesanya can come in and beat Błachowicz, there is a pretty good chance you’re going to see him and Jon Jones.”
In the co-main event, the best female fighter in the world will put her 145-pound featherweight crown on the line when Brazilian Amanda Nunes (20-4) takes on Australian No. 1 contender Megan Anderson (11-4). Nunes is also the UFC’s bantamweight champion and is on an 11-fight winning streak dating back to 2015, beating the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm along the way.
Preceding the woman’s bout is another championship fight when Russian Petr Yan (15-1) defends his 135-pound title for the first time against New York-based Jamaican and No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling (19-3).
This will mark the seventh time in UFC history that three championship fights will be on the same card.