UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane: Live updates, betting odds, start time and more

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, Moreno vs. Figueiredo and more
UFC 270 will be staged at Honda Center in Anaheim tonight.
If you’re in the Southern California area and want to attend the first UFC event in the region in 2½ years, tickets as low as $250 (plus fees) can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
The pay-per-view program can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+ for $74.99. A separate ESPN+ subscription is required in order to purchase the event.
The UFC also has a directory on its website showing bars and restaurants that will be carrying the card around the country.
The five-fight PPV begins at 7 p.m. PST. The main event between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) should start around 9.
Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) will face Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) for a third straight time in the co-feature.
Other fights on the PPV card include:
- Michel Pereira (26-11) vs. Andre Fialho (14-3) – welterweight
- Cody Stamann (19-4-1) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) – bantamweight
- Michael Morales (12-0) vs. Trevin Giles (14-3) – welterweight
Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.
Early preliminary fights begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.
Brandon Moreno should be a fan favorite when UFC makes its return to the Southland
Which pugilist will emerge as the undisputed heavyweight champion when Francis Ngannou takes on interim champion Ciryl Gane?
Can Tijuana-bred flyweight champion Brandon Moreno keep Brazilian jiujitsu black belt Deiveson Figueiredo from evening the score?
The tandem of title fights highlights UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim and on ESPN+ pay-per-view Saturday night. This will be the first UFC event in the Southland since UFC 241 on Aug. 17, 2019, when Stipe Miocic knocked out Daniel Cormier to regain the heavyweight championship.
Moreno (19-5-2) will face Figueiredo (20-2-1) in a trilogy fight that could generate the most interest among Southland viewers because of Moreno’s popularity.
Moreno, Mexico’s first UFC champion, will fight Figueiredo for the third consecutive time. They fought to a majority draw in 2020 in a fight-of-the-year contender, and in June, Moreno made sure there was no debate when he choked out Figueiredo to win the title.
Meet your favorite fighter at UFC Fan Experience from Noon to 4 p.m. — it’s free
Before UFC 270 begins, the UFC Fan Experience will be staged outside of the Honda Center from noon to 4 p.m. outside Parking Lot 1.
The event is free and open to the public, and the gathering will offer fans a chance to meet some of their favorite fighters and a chance to purchase some swag from the UFC store.
Recently crowned champion and Amanda Nunes conqueror Julianna Peña, as well as Justin Gaethje and Brian Ortega, are some of the stars slated to attend the fan event.