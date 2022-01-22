UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane: Live updates, betting odds, start time and more

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, Moreno vs. Figueiredo and more

Brandon Moreno weighs in on Friday ahead of UFC 270. (Armando García Parra / Los Angeles Times en Español)

UFC 270 will be staged at Honda Center in Anaheim tonight.

If you’re in the Southern California area and want to attend the first UFC event in the region in 2½ years, tickets as low as $250 (plus fees) can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The pay-per-view program can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+ for $74.99. A separate ESPN+ subscription is required in order to purchase the event.

The UFC also has a directory on its website showing bars and restaurants that will be carrying the card around the country.

The five-fight PPV begins at 7 p.m. PST. The main event between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) and interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) should start around 9.

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) will face Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1) for a third straight time in the co-feature.

Other fights on the PPV card include:

Michel Pereira (26-11) vs. Andre Fialho (14-3) – welterweight

Cody Stamann (19-4-1) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (14-2) – bantamweight

Michael Morales (12-0) vs. Trevin Giles (14-3) – welterweight



Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Early preliminary fights begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.