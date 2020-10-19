Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers win NLCS Game 7, head to the World Series

Oct. 18, 2020
10:20 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS and head to their third World Series in four years.
