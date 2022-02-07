LA Times Today: Mariah Bell, who trains in SoCal, never gave up on her Olympic dream

Figure skating is one of most popular events at the Winter Olympics. After many years of podium finishes, no American female figure skater has won a singles medal in the last three games. Mariah Bell hopes to end that streak.



The 25-year-old has been training at Great Park Ice in Irvine since 2019.



L.A. Times columnist Helene Elliott discusses Mariah’s story from Beijing.