LA Times Today: Why this is Matthew Stafford’s moment to prove the Rams right (Column)

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Rams are back in the Super Bowl! L.A. advanced to the big game after a thrilling win over the San Francisco 49ers. Next up... the Cincinnati Bengals.



In the offseason, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford with the expectation of winning the Super Bowl.



L.A. Times op-ed columnist LZ Granderson explains how this win helps justify why L.A. made the big move.