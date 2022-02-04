LA Times Today: Defying the odds, a Mexican figure skater’s unlikely path to the Olympics

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Mexico first participated in the Olympics in 1900, and they’ve sent athletes to every summer games since 1924.



The winter Olympics are a different story — until now.



Donovan Carrillo is just the fourth Mexican figure skater and first in 30 years to compete in the winter games.



L.A. Times Kevin Baxter discusses his unlikely path to Beijing.