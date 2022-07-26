LA Times Today: When will MLB have a female pitcher? It might be sooner than you think

Kelsey Whitmore grew up in Southern California and later went on to have a stellar softball career at Cal State Fullerton.



She is now breaking down gender-barriers, playing baseball in an independent professional league.



L.A. Times’ Kevin Baxter writes a woman could be playing in the big leagues sooner than you might think.