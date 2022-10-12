LA Times Today: A mother and son take up sumo wrestling, defying stereotypes

As the national sport of Japan, sumo wrestling is culturally important, yet often misunderstood. In Japan, only men practice the sport professionally.



But at the international level, the sport attracts people of all ages, genders and sizes.



Jenni Crook, a Harbor City nurse and mother of three, was inspired to try out sumo wrestling after her son Josh picked up the sport four years ago. Now, mother and son train together at the Yamamoto Sumo Dojo in Torrance.