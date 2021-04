TIMBERWOLVES at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 18, 2021

Highlights of the Clippers’ 124-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 18, 2021, at Staples Center.

Highlights of the Clippers’ 124-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 18, 2021, at Staples Center.