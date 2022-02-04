LA Times Today: How NASCAR transformed the Coliseum

It’s hosted Olympic Games, a World Series and two Super Bowls but on Sunday, the L.A. Coliseum will host NASCAR fans for the Clash Exhibition Race.



For the first time since it began in 1979, the event will be held in Southern California, rather than the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.



L.A. Times reporter Luca Evans explains how the historic, quarter-mile dirt track at Exhibition Park was transformed.