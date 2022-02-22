LA Times Today: Referee Natalie Simon is first Black woman to earn FIFA badge

If you’re watching a men’s soccer match, it’s rare to see a woman on the sidelines. Rarer still to see a woman officiating a game.



If you happen to spot a Black female referee, then you are looking at history in motion. Natalie Simon became the first Black woman to earn a FIFA badge, the highest ranking for match referee.