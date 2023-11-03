LA Times Today: Basketball trainer for the pros and celebrities

Chris Matthews, also known as “Lethal Shooter,” has helped NBA champions regain their shooting touch. He also trains a who’s-who list of celebrities.



Matthews has amassed nearly three million followers on social media, been in movies and has a shoe deal.



But his real passion is teaching the fundamentals and inspiring the next generation to go after their dreams.