LA Times Today, Op-Ed: The NFL fails on Black leadership. So do most institutions in America

Last week, ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams including his former club.



There’s currently just five minority head coaches in the NFL.



In a league where nearly 70 percent of the players are Black, L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote it’s up to them to take action.