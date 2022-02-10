LA Times Today, Op-Ed: The NFL fails on Black leadership. So do most institutions in America
Last week, ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams including his former club.
There’s currently just five minority head coaches in the NFL.
In a league where nearly 70 percent of the players are Black, L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote it’s up to them to take action.
