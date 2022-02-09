LA Times Today: For NFL player Cassius Marsh, the magic came with gathering of nerds

The trading card market has exploded during the pandemic. Many cards have seen gigantic increases in sales and value.



One local NFL player, Cassius Marsh, a former UCLA star and current defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been collecting since he was a young boy. He has now taken his passion and turned it into a thriving business.