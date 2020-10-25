Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers squander Game 4, leaving the World Series tied

Oct. 24, 2020
10:21 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one out away from going up 3-1 in the World Series before a disastrous 9th inning, allowing the Tampa Bay Rays to come back and tie up the series.
