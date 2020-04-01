Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Sports

NFL Draft 2020: Greg Cosell’s favorite quarterbacks

April 1, 2020
12:51 PM
Share
Los Angeles Times sports writer Sam Farmer talks with NFL analyst NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell to break down the best quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Sports