LA Times Today: Patt Says: Paris prepares to serve up eco-friendly menu at the 2024 Olympic Games

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Later this month, the world’s greatest athletes will arrive in Paris for the summer Olympics. And while France is known for its cuisine, athletes likely won’t be munching on croissants and baguettes in the Olympic village.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into Paris’s efforts to provide a sustainable menu for the games.



Here’s what Patt says.