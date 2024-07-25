LA Times Today: L.A. Olympic organizers about to face their toughest task: Delivering on promises

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The last time L.A. hosted the Olympics was 1984. It’s still regarded as one of the most financially successful modern Olympic Games ever, generating a profit of more than $250 million dollars. Can L.A. Olympic organizers repeat that success when the games return to southern California in four years?



L.A. Times David Wharton told Lisa McRee that city organizers are hoping to deliver on all of the promises.