LA Times Today: L.A. Olympic organizers about to face their toughest task: Delivering on promises
The last time L.A. hosted the Olympics was 1984. It’s still regarded as one of the most financially successful modern Olympic Games ever, generating a profit of more than $250 million dollars. Can L.A. Olympic organizers repeat that success when the games return to southern California in four years?
L.A. Times David Wharton told Lisa McRee that city organizers are hoping to deliver on all of the promises.
