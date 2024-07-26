LA Times Today: With nothing to lose, Nyjah Huston embraces a new approach in quest for Olympic gold

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Paris Olympics officially get underway on Friday. U.S. skateboarder Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach is looking for redemption after flaming out at the Tokyo games.



L.A. Times David Wharton sat down with Huston who is now a favorite to medal in Paris.