LA Times Today: Team USA scores big in first stretch of Paris Olympic games

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team won a bronze medal Monday – the team’s first Olympic medal since 2008. Leading the medal count Monday was the United States with 20, host country France with 16 and Japan with 12.



Kevin Baxter is covering the Olympics for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee from Paris to discuss the first few days of the 2024 Paris Olympics.