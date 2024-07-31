LA Times Today: Olympics once again buzzing with fans and crowds in first post-COVID Games

At the Paris Olympics Tuesday, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team took home the gold medal. Team U.S.A. led the pack by more than five points, followed by Italy and Brazil. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera celebrated their victory, posing with the American flag before accepting their medals.



The gold medal win was a redemption for Simone Biles, who pulled out of most of her events at the last Olympics in Tokyo.



L.A. Times staff writer David Wharton joined Lisa McRee from Paris to talk about Biles’ comeback journey, and the remarkable start to the Paris games.