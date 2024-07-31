LA Times Today: Amid calls for an Olympic ban, Israeli athletes are determined to succeed in Paris

It has been more than nine months since the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking another 250 hostage. Now, in Paris, tension as athletes—Jewish and Muslim—face off at the Olympic Games that exist to promote peace and understanding through sports.



Reporter Kevin Baxter is covering the games for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee from Paris.