LA Times Today: Risking life and limb for glory: Olympic surf competition to be held on world’s ‘heaviest wave’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The epicenter for the summer Olympics is Paris. But almost 10,000 miles away the Olympic surfing competition is taking place in Tahiti, where surfers are literally risking their life and limbs as they try to navigate the world’s heaviest wave in hopes of medaling.



L.A. Times columnist Jack Dolan told Lisa McRee about the challenging conditions.