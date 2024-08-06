LA Times Today: The US leads the Olympic Medal Count heading into second week of competition

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

American Noah Lyles won the 100 meter final in a photo-finish in Paris, securing his status as the fastest man in the world. As the games finished their tenth day, the United States is still leading the medal count followed by China and France.