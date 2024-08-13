LA Times Today: LA28 touts ‘authentically Los Angeles’ Olympics as it takes handoff from Paris

With a spectacular series of stunts that began on the roof of the Stade De France and ended at the Hollywood sign superstar Tom Cruise delivered the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, sight of the 2028 Olympic Games.



L.A. Times staff writer David Wharton flew home with Mayor Karen Bass and some of the Olympic athletes and joined Lisa McRee from LAX.