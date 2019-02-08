Canadian duo becomes surprise leader in pairs event at Four Continents competition

Kayne and O’Shea, the defending Four Continents champions, had some mistakes in their performance — including when she stepped out of a triple salchow jump — but were generally pleased that they skated well after ending the U.S. championships on a disappointing note. They led after the short program but botched a lift in the long program and dropped to fourth, keeping them off the team for the world championships. “It’s very nice to be able to have a quick turnaround and leave that in the past and have something to focus on moving forward and attack this week,” O’Shea said.