Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid leader under investigation in corruption probe

A top Olympic official has come under investigation on suspicion of corruption related to Tokyo’s successful bid for the 2020 Summer Games.
Tsunekazu Takeda, who serves as chairman of the International Olympic Committee’s marketing commission and president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, is suspected of authorizing bribery payments in an effort to secure IOC votes for the city.
In a story first reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, Takeda came under the scrutiny of French authorities whose wide-ranging probe into sports corruption includes Olympic bidding.
Takeda, who competed for Japan in equestrian jumping events at the 1972 and 1976 Olympics, has denied any wrongdoing.
At issue are approximately $2 million in payments reportedly made to a Singapore-based consultant around the time of the 2013 host-city vote.
The Black Tidings company has been linked to Papa Massata Diack, son of former track-and-field leader Lamine Diack, who is also under investigation.
Authorities are trying to determine if Black Tidings acted to improperly sway the votes of African IOC members.
The IOC has said it will monitor the situation.