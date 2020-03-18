Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Olympics

IOC responds to criticism a day after insisting 2020 Olympics plans proceed

Ice Hockey - Winter Olympics Day 13 - Canada v United States
Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. In response to the International Olympic Committee’s plan to proceed with the 2020 Summer Games, Wickenheiser said, “I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.”
(Doug Pensinger / Getty Images)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
10:48 AM
An International Olympic Committee communique insisting that preparations for the 2020 Summer Games should proceed — and rejecting “any drastic decisions” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak — has sparked debate on the global sports scene.

Faced with criticism, the IOC walked its comments back slightly on Wednesday, issuing a follow-up statement.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” a spokesman said. “The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least-negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.”

Even before the communique was issued Tuesday, the head of France’s national Olympic committee said the Games should not be held until the outbreak begins to subside. A Spanish official called for postponement.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a six-time Olympian and member of the IOC’s athletes commission, was more pointed in her remarks.

Games leaders to hold discussions on coronavirus as more sports go dark

“I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” the Canadian hockey and softball player posted on social media. “We don’t know what’s happening in the next 24 hours, let alone in the next three months.”

In addition to its follow-up statement, the IOC on Wednesday posted comments from athletes such as Stephen Curry, Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali and Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka.

“Sunny days are ahead of us,” baseball player Carlos Correa posted, adding: “We must work together to overcome these dark times.”

The 2020 Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin July 24 and run through early August.

Olympic leaders have spent this week in teleconferences with national Olympic committees and the international federations that govern each sport.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation,” the IOC stated, “and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

Olympics
