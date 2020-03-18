IOC responds to criticism a day after insisting 2020 Olympics plans proceed

An International Olympic Committee communique insisting that preparations for the 2020 Summer Games should proceed — and rejecting “any drastic decisions” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak — has sparked debate on the global sports scene.

Faced with criticism, the IOC walked its comments back slightly on Wednesday, issuing a follow-up statement.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” a spokesman said. “The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least-negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.”

Even before the communique was issued Tuesday, the head of France’s national Olympic committee said the Games should not be held until the outbreak begins to subside. A Spanish official called for postponement.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a six-time Olympian and member of the IOC’s athletes commission, was more pointed in her remarks.

“I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” the Canadian hockey and softball player posted on social media. “We don’t know what’s happening in the next 24 hours, let alone in the next three months.”

In addition to its follow-up statement, the IOC on Wednesday posted comments from athletes such as Stephen Curry, Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali and Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka.

“Sunny days are ahead of us,” baseball player Carlos Correa posted, adding: “We must work together to overcome these dark times.”

The 2020 Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin July 24 and run through early August.

Olympic leaders have spent this week in teleconferences with national Olympic committees and the international federations that govern each sport.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation,” the IOC stated, “and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”