El Salvador is riding the waves as global surfing’s newest mecca

A 13-mile stretch of Salvadoran shoreline the government has named Surf City is one of the world’s newest surfing meccas. At the center of those 13 miles are La Bocana and El Sunzal, two top surfing spots known collectively as El Tunco after the distinctive volcanic rocks just a few feet off the beach.
It’s a place where the waves are so ripe and the water so warm, tourism officials are hoping it can repair the country’s battered image while the International Surfing Assn. has chosen it as the location of the final qualifying rounds for the debut of surfing as an Olympic sport this summer.
The eight-day competition, known as the World Surfing Games and featuring 256 athletes from 51 countries, concludes Sunday.
