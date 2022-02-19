American Elana Meyers Taylor adds to medal haul, takes bronze in two-woman bobsled

After winning silver in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob, Elana Meyers Taylor gave her medal to her son Nico. The two-year-old wore the red lanyard around his neck and turned the silver medal around in his hands as he rolled onto his back in a heart-warming video Meyers Taylor shared on Twitter. With two Olympic medals in tow, Meyers Taylor will get a re-do during Sunday’s closing ceremony. Her United States teammates again elected her as the flagbearer.

Nico now has another new toy.

Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Olympic U.S. bobsledder Saturday with a bronze medal in the two-woman event, bringing her total to five. The 37-year-old pilot, who paired with brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman, is the first U.S. Winter Olympian to enter five events and win a medal in all of them after taking two-woman silver in Pyeongchang and Sochi and bronze in Vancouver.

Germany won gold and silver with 23-year-old Laura Nolte blowing the field away. Nolte, who won the women’s monobob in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, recorded a four-heat time of 4:03.96 to unseat defending Olympic gold medalist Mariama Jamanka, who totaled a time of 4:04.73.

For the first time in her Olympic career, Kaillie Humphries finished a competition off the podium. The three-time Olympic gold medalist finished seventh, dropping from fifth-place position after Friday. The 36-year-old won gold in monobob on Monday.

Hoffman won her first Olympic medal in her debut after taking up bobsled as a result of the NBC reality show/training camp “Next Olympic Hopeful.” The former basketball player and Olympic weightlifter hugged Nolte after the German pilot’s final run, telling her “Congratulations! You got gold! You did it!”

Along with competing in two events for the first time in her Olympic career, Meyers Taylor returned to the Olympics for the first time as a mother. Nico was born in March 2020 and was diagnosed with Down syndrome and profound bilateral sensorineural hearing loss. She questioned if she could ever come back to bobsled.

She began training for her comeback in her home as the pandemic shut down gyms. Makeshift workouts made an unwelcome return in Beijing, where Meyers Taylor had to spend the first part of the Games in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While other pilots got to test the track during informal trainings for the monobob competition, Meyers Taylor was left lifting a barbell in her hotel. The isolation also cost Meyers Taylor an opportunity to carry the flag for the United States at the opening ceremony. She instead watched the event from an isolation hotel.