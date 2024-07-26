Advertisement
Paris Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings

People take a photograph in front of the Olympic rings at Paris City Hall.
(Aurelien Morissard / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Saturday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2 are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS
1 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Basketball, handball and more team-based sports | Paris Extra 1
1 a.m.-2 p.m. — Badminton, judo and more combat and racket sports | Paris Extra 2
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Volleyball, water polo and more team-based sports | Paris Extra 1
8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, gymnastics, diving | NBC

BADMINTON
Men’s and women’s group play
11:30 p.m. (Friday) — Mixed doubles | USA
1:30 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA
4:30 a.m. — Singles, doubles | E!
6 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA
9 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA

BASKETBALL
Men’s group play
2 a.m. — Australia vs. Spain | CNBC
8:15 a.m. — France vs. Latvia | CNBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pool play
5 a.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. Diaz/Alayo (Cuba) | NBC
1 p.m. — Women: Nuss/Kloth (United States) vs. Bansley/Bukovec (Canada)| NBC

BOXING
Men’s and women’s Round of 32
2 p.m. — Lightweights and middleweights (delay) | CNBC

CANOE SLALOM
9 a.m. — Women’s kayak heats | E!
6:30 p.m. — Men’s canoe heats (delay) | USA

CYCLING ROAD
6 a.m. — Women’s individual time trial | NBC
7:45 a.m. — Men’s individual time trial | USA
2 p.m. — Men’s individual time trial (delay) | NBC

DIVING
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s synchronized 3M springboard final (delay) | NBC

EQUESTRIAN
12:30 a.m. — Eventing team and individual dressage | USA

FENCING
2 p.m. — Women’s epee and men’s sabre bronze and gold finals (delay) | USA

FIELD HOCKEY
Pool play
10:45 a.m. — Women, Argentina vs. United States | CNBC

GYMNASTICS
Men’s qualifications
2 a.m. — Subdivision 1 | E!
6:15 a.m. — Subdivision 2 | E!
7:45 a.m. — Subdivision 2 | NBC
11 a.m. — Subdivision 3 | E!
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Qualifications (replay) | NBC

HANDBALL
Men’s preliminaries
7 a.m. — Norway vs. Argentina | CNBC

ROWING
Men’s and women’s heats
Midnight — Single, double and quad sculls | USA

RUGBY SEVENS
Men
6:30 a.m. — Semifinals | CNBC
10 a.m. — Bronze medal match | CNBC
10:45 a.m. — Gold medal match | NBC

SHOOTING
2 a.m. — 10m air rifle mixed team gold final | CNBC

SKATEBOARDING
8:30 a.m. — Men’s street final | NBC

SOCCER
Men’s group play
6 a.m. — Dominican Republic vs. Spain | Telemundo
6 a.m. — Argentina vs. Iraq | Universo
8 a.m. — Uzbekistan vs. Egypt | Universo
8 a.m. — Ukraine vs. Morocco | Telemundo
10 a.m. — New Zealand vs. United States | USA, Telemundo
10 a.m. — Israel vs. Paraguay | Universo
Noon — Japan vs. Mali | Universo
Noon — France vs. Guinea | Telemundo

SWIMMING
2 a.m. — Qualifying heats: Women: 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay; Men: 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay | USA
7 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats (delay) | NBC
11:30 a.m. — Women’s 100 butterfly semifinals, men’s 400 freestyle final, women’s 400 freestyle final, men’s 100 breaststroke semifinals, women’s 4x100 freestyle relay final, men’s 4x100 freestyle relay final | NBC
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: finals and semifinals (delay) | NBC

TABLE TENNIS
10:10 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles, prelims | E!

VOLLEYBALL
Men’s pool play
4:45 a.m. — Italy vs. Brazil | USA
Noon — United States vs. Argentina | USA, Universo
4 p.m. — United States vs. Argentina (replay) | NBC

WATER POLO
Women’s group play
5 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Hungary | E!
6:30 a.m. — Greece vs. United States | USA
9:45 a.m. — Greece vs. United States (delay) | NBC

