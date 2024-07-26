Paris Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings

Saturday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2 are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

1 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Basketball, handball and more team-based sports | Paris Extra 1

1 a.m.-2 p.m. — Badminton, judo and more combat and racket sports | Paris Extra 2

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Volleyball, water polo and more team-based sports | Paris Extra 1

8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Swimming, gymnastics, diving | NBC

BADMINTON

Men’s and women’s group play

11:30 p.m. (Friday) — Mixed doubles | USA

1:30 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA

4:30 a.m. — Singles, doubles | E!

6 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA

9 a.m. — Singles, doubles | USA

BASKETBALL

Men’s group play

2 a.m. — Australia vs. Spain | CNBC

8:15 a.m. — France vs. Latvia | CNBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Pool play

5 a.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. Diaz/Alayo (Cuba) | NBC

1 p.m. — Women: Nuss/Kloth (United States) vs. Bansley/Bukovec (Canada)| NBC

BOXING

Men’s and women’s Round of 32

2 p.m. — Lightweights and middleweights (delay) | CNBC

CANOE SLALOM

9 a.m. — Women’s kayak heats | E!

6:30 p.m. — Men’s canoe heats (delay) | USA

CYCLING ROAD

6 a.m. — Women’s individual time trial | NBC

7:45 a.m. — Men’s individual time trial | USA

2 p.m. — Men’s individual time trial (delay) | NBC

DIVING

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s synchronized 3M springboard final (delay) | NBC

EQUESTRIAN

12:30 a.m. — Eventing team and individual dressage | USA

FENCING

2 p.m. — Women’s epee and men’s sabre bronze and gold finals (delay) | USA

FIELD HOCKEY

Pool play

10:45 a.m. — Women, Argentina vs. United States | CNBC

GYMNASTICS

Men’s qualifications

2 a.m. — Subdivision 1 | E!

6:15 a.m. — Subdivision 2 | E!

7:45 a.m. — Subdivision 2 | NBC

11 a.m. — Subdivision 3 | E!

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Qualifications (replay) | NBC

HANDBALL

Men’s preliminaries

7 a.m. — Norway vs. Argentina | CNBC

ROWING

Men’s and women’s heats

Midnight — Single, double and quad sculls | USA

RUGBY SEVENS

Men

6:30 a.m. — Semifinals | CNBC

10 a.m. — Bronze medal match | CNBC

10:45 a.m. — Gold medal match | NBC

SHOOTING

2 a.m. — 10m air rifle mixed team gold final | CNBC

SKATEBOARDING

8:30 a.m. — Men’s street final | NBC

SOCCER

Men’s group play

6 a.m. — Dominican Republic vs. Spain | Telemundo

6 a.m. — Argentina vs. Iraq | Universo

8 a.m. — Uzbekistan vs. Egypt | Universo

8 a.m. — Ukraine vs. Morocco | Telemundo

10 a.m. — New Zealand vs. United States | USA, Telemundo

10 a.m. — Israel vs. Paraguay | Universo

Noon — Japan vs. Mali | Universo

Noon — France vs. Guinea | Telemundo

SWIMMING

2 a.m. — Qualifying heats: Women: 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay; Men: 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay | USA

7 a.m. — Men’s and women’s qualifying heats (delay) | NBC

11:30 a.m. — Women’s 100 butterfly semifinals, men’s 400 freestyle final, women’s 400 freestyle final, men’s 100 breaststroke semifinals, women’s 4x100 freestyle relay final, men’s 4x100 freestyle relay final | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: finals and semifinals (delay) | NBC

TABLE TENNIS

10:10 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles, prelims | E!

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s pool play

4:45 a.m. — Italy vs. Brazil | USA

Noon — United States vs. Argentina | USA, Universo

4 p.m. — United States vs. Argentina (replay) | NBC

WATER POLO

Women’s group play

5 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Hungary | E!

6:30 a.m. — Greece vs. United States | USA

9:45 a.m. — Greece vs. United States (delay) | NBC