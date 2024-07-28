Advertisement
2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles shows her grit, overcoming apparent leg injury in impressive Paris start

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performs her floor exercise routine during the qualification round at the Paris Olympics.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performs her floor exercise routine during the qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
(Francisco Seco / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
PARIS — 

A hush fell over Bercy Arena as Simone Biles stood at the end of the vault runway. A closeup shot on the big screen showed Biles’ chalked-up feet on the pastel blue carpet. Her left ankle was heavily taped.

Then, six seconds later, Biles suspended all worries. She nailed her eponymous vault and led the United States into the team final while also dominating all-around qualifying.

2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games

With the world waiting to see what she would do in her return to the Olympic stage after a dramatic withdrawal three years ago, Biles towered over the competition. She drew a standing ovation after her first routine, soaked up the atmosphere of a sold-out arena as she waved to fans and left the competition as the all-around leader. Her total of 59.566 was more than three points ahead of the next-closest competitor after two of five subdivisions.

Suni Lee, who edged Jordan Chiles for second in all-around qualifications with her performance on the uneven bars, will join Biles in the final Thursday. The top 24 gymnasts qualify for the all-around final with no more than two per country.

The United States was in first place after two qualifying groups with a 172.296, which locked in a team qualifying spot. Italy finished second, 5.435 points behind the Americans.

Although she didn’t show signs of distress when she left the beam podium in the first rotation, Biles briefly left the competition area after warming up for her floor routine. NBC cameras caught her telling U.S. coaching and medical staff she was experiencing discomfort in her calf. She returned with her left ankle taped.

Biles struggled to control several of her landings on floor, but she still led qualification after two subdivisions with a score of 14.600. She likely will be joined in the event final by Chiles, who scored a 13.866. The UCLA star had Snoop Dogg dancing in his seat in the front row of Bercy Arena.

Chiles finished the second subdivision in second on floor, where the top eight gymnasts after qualifying advance to the final. Reigning Olympic champion Jade Carey struggled on her signature event and rolled out of bounds on her final pass, knocking her out of contention. Carey rallied on vault and finished qualifying in second with an average score of 14.433 that trailed only Biles’ 15.300 average. The seven-time Olympic champion scored a 15.800 on her first vault, executing her signature Yurchenko double pike.

Biles’ return to the Olympic stage couldn’t have started any better. While some of her teammates wobbled on beam before her, Biles confidently conquered the four-inch plank. Each time she landed a skill, coach Cecile Landi, watching on the side of the podium, hopped in the air. When she landed her dismount with a small hop backwards, Biles patted her chest and exhaled as she jogged off the podium.

A crowd that included Anna Wintour, Ariana Grande and Tom Cruise rose to its feet and applauded.

2024 Paris Olympics
