Paris Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings

Thursday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

1 a.m.-2 p.m. — Handball, water polo, basketball, field hockey | Paris Extra 1

1 a.m.-2 p.m. — Judo, badminton, boxing, shooting, table tennis | Paris Extra 2

7 p.m.-8 p.m. — BMX racing, shooting (delay) | USA

8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Gymnastics, swimming and more (delay) | NBC

3X3 BASKETBALL

Pool play

1 a.m. — Men’s pool play | USA

4 a.m. — Men’s and women’s pool play (including United States women vs. Australia) | USA

9:30 a.m. — Women: United States vs. Australia (replay) | USA

10 a.m. — Men: Lithuania vs. United States | USA

12:40 p.m. — Women: Spain vs. United States | E!

2 p.m. — Men: Lithuania vs. United States (replay) | NBC

ARCHERY

7 a.m. — Men’s and women’s individual eliminations | USA

9:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s individual eliminations | E!

BADMINTON

3:30 a.m. — Women’s doubles, quarterfinals | E!

11 p.m. — Mixed doubles, semifinals | USA

BASKETBALL

Women’s group play

11:45 a.m. — Belgium vs. United States | USA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Pool play

Midnight — Men: Ehlers/Wickler (Germany) vs. Hodges/Schubert (Australia) | USA

1 p.m. — Pool play (multiple matches) | NBC

3 p.m. — Women: Ana Patricia/Duda (Brazil) vs. Gottardi/Menegatti (Italy) (delay) | USA

4 p.m. — Women: Nuss/Kloth (United States) vs. Xue/X.Y. Xia (China) (delay) | USA

5 p.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. George/Andre (Brazil) (delay) | NBC

BOXING

1:45 p.m. — Men’s light quarterfinals (delay) | USA

CANOE SLALOM

8:30 a.m. — Men’s kayak single final | E!

EQUESTRIAN

1 p.m. — Jumping, team qualifier (delay) | E!

FENCING

10:25 a.m. — Women’s team foil, bronze/gold finals | E!

FIELD HOCKEY

Women’s pool play

8 a.m. — United States vs. Britain | USA

GOLF

Midnight — Men’s first round | Golf

4 a.m. — Men’s first round | Golf

GYMNASTICS

9:15 a.m. — Women’s all-around final | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Women’s all-around final (replay) | NBC

HANDBALL

Women’s group play

5 p.m. — Angola vs. France | USA

ROWING

2:40 a.m. — Men’s and women’s double sculls finals; men’s and women’s fours finals | E!

SWIMMING

2 a.m. — Qualifying heats | USA

11:30 a.m. — Women’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals; men’s 400 freestyle final; women’s 400 freestyle final; men’s 100 breaststroke semifinals; women’s 4x100 freestyle relay final; men’s 4x100 freestyle relay final | NBC, Universo

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Finals and semifinals (replay) | NBC

TABLE TENNIS

1 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles, Round of 16 | E!

6 a.m. — Women’s singles, quarterfinals | E!

TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 a.m. — Men’s 20 kilometer race walk (delay) | USA

7 a.m. — Women’s 20 kilometer race walk (delay) | E!

VOLLEYBALL

Women’s pool play

4 a.m. — Brazil vs. Japan | E!

10:30 a.m. — Italy vs. Netherlands (delay) | USA

WATER POLO

Men’s group play

1:30 a.m. — Greece vs. United States | E!

2:30 p.m. — Greece vs. United States (replay) | NBC