Paris Olympics Sunday TV schedule: How to watch the closing ceremony

Sunday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login.

All times Pacific.

CLOSING CEREMONY

The closing ceremony will be shown live on NBC and Telemundo at noon. NBC will replay the closing ceremony at 7 p.m. on “Primetime in Paris.”

BASKETBALL

2:45 a.m. — Women’s bronze-medal game, Belgium vs. Australia | USA

6:30 a.m. — Women’s gold-medal game, France vs. United States | NBC, Telemundo

HANDBALL

Midnight — Men’s bronze-medal match, Spain vs. Slovenia | Peacock

4:30 a.m. — Men’s gold-medal match, Germany vs. Denmark | USA

8 a.m. — Men’s bronze-medal match, Spain vs. Slovenia (delay) | USA

MARATHON

11 p.m. (Sat.) — Women’s race | USA

8 a.m. — Women’s race (replay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL

4 a.m. — Women’s gold-medal match, United States vs. Italy | NBC, Telemundo

3 p.m. — Women’s gold-medal match, United States vs. Italy (delay) | USA

WATER POLO

1:30 a.m. — Men’s bronze-medal match, United States vs. Hungary | USA

5 a.m. — Men’s gold-medal match, Serbia vs. Croatia | Peacock

6 a.m. — Men’s gold-medal match, Serbia vs. Croatia (delay) | USA

WEIGHTLIFTING

6:30 a.m. — Women’s +81kg final (delay) | USA

WRESTLING

7 a.m. — Freestyle finals: Men’s 65kg, 97kg; women’s 76kg (delay) | USA