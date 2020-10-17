Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers keep their season alive, win NLCS Game 5

Oct. 16, 2020
10:47 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers took their time, but eventually began hitting in NLCS Game 5, winning it against the Atlanta Braves 7-3.
