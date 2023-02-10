LA Times Today: How growing up in an MLB clubhouse prepared Patrick Mahomes for NFL stardom

We are just days away from the biggest game in sports — Super Bowl LVII. This year features the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.



The Chiefs are led by their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 27-year-old grew up around pro baseball which helped prepare him for NFL stardom.



L.A. Times Mike DiGiovanna writes Mahomes also participated in multiple sports and they still play a huge role in his game today.