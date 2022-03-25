LA Times Today: Pickleball noise is fueling neighborhood drama from coast to coast

The sport of pickleball has been around for nearly 60 years but grew in popularity during the pandemic.



Although it’s played on an adapted tennis court, some neighbors will say it’s not as quiet as its “sister” sport, tennis.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Connor Sheets joined us to explain how the noise generated from this pastime is serving up some irritability in communities located close to the courts.