LA Times Today: What to know about the pickleball craze

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. One reason is that it’s a sport people of all ages can play. In fact, April is National Pickleball Month! Kelvin Washington got his hands on a pickleball paddle for the first time and gave it a shot.