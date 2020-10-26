Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers beat Rays in Game 5, are one win from first World Series title since 1988

Oct. 25, 2020
9:55 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to go up 3-2 in the World Series. They are one win away from their first championship since 1988.
