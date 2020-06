DeMar DeRozan on Being Black in America Right Now: “How Can We Be OK?”

San Antonio All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan talks to Taylor Rooks during the debut of her new show, “Take it There with Taylor Rooks: Defined.”

San Antonio All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan talks to Taylor Rooks during the debut of her new show, “Take it There with Taylor Rooks: Defined.”