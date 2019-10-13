14 Images
Photos: Rams fall to 49ers at Coliseum
Photos from the Rams’ 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum on Oct. 13, 2019.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas celebrates after sacking Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has his face mask grabbed by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after intercepting a pass during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can’t make a catch on fourth down as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward covers him during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, center, is called for a holding penalty on 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as quarterback Jared Goff tries to pass during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers tackles 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he fumbles to Rams linebacker Cory Littleton during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman stiff arms Rams safety John Johnson to score a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward celebrates after helping stop the Rams on a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Rams in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida picks up yards against the Rams in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, right, sacks 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. helps on defense. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff fumbles the ball against the 49ers in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff walks off the field as 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas celebrates his fourth-quarter sack. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
