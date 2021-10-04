Matthew Stafford has a comeback count: Takeaways from Rams’ loss to Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

As the Rams fell behind, there was seemingly no reason to panic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stafford showed throughout 12 seasons in Detroit, and most recently in the Rams’ victory at Indianapolis, that he has a well-deserved knack for engineering comeback victories.

Not this time.

Stafford did not make game-turning plays in crucial situations. And the Rams’ defense saw the Cardinals pull away.

Stafford no doubt inspires confidence from teammates and coach Sean McVay. They just can’t expect him to bail them out on every occasion.