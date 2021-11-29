Rams-Packers takeaways: Sean McVay won’t admit Matt Stafford needs to play better

Stafford once again turned over the ball twice. He lost a fumble that the Packers quickly converted into a touchdown, and he had an interception returned for a touchdown for the third game in a row.

Not coincidentally, the Rams’ losing streak reached three games.

Former quarterback Jared Goff had some head-scratching streaks of errors during his five seasons with the Rams. He lost fumbles that exasperated fans and McVay — but he never threw a pick-six in three straight games.

McVay eventually tired of it and called out Goff, saying, “our quarterback’s got to take better care of the football.”

But McVay apparently won’t go there with Stafford, a 13th-year pro. Every one of his six turnovers in the last three games, McVay said, had a different narrative.

That makes perfect sense, but the same could have been said about Goff’s mistakes.