What we learned from the Rams’ 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

We heard about this. During 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford played through innumerable hits, sprains and broken bones while toiling for teams that struggled to protect him.

On Sunday, the Rams quarterback appeared to take a direct shot to his chest or solar plexus when a Jaguars lineman barreled into him late in the second quarter.

Stafford, 33, lay on the turf for a few moments before he headed to the sideline.

Backup John Wolford came on for one play before Stafford returned — and fired what was arguably his best pass of the game, a 19-yard strike to Van Jefferson. The completion led to a field goal.

Stafford emerged from the locker room after halftime and passed for three touchdowns.