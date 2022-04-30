NFL draft: Champion Rams add to thin secondary in Round 4

The Rams opened Day 3 of the NFL draft in Las Vegas by adding depth to their defensive backfield in the fourth round:

DECOBIE DURANT, cornerback

5 feet 10, 180 pounds, South Carolina State, Round 4, Pick 142

Notable: This is the second year in a row the Rams selected a cornerback from an FCS school. Last season, they chose Robert Rochell of Central Arkansas.

Last season: Durant intercepted three passes and broke up 12 passes. He and was voted first-team FCS All-American and the MEAC defensive player of the year.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams needed depth in the secondary in the wake of Darious Williams’ departure as a free agent to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins a position group that includes cornerback Jalen Ramsey, David Long and Rochell.