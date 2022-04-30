Advertisement
Share
Rams

NFL draft: Champion Rams add to thin secondary in Round 4

South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass intended for Jackson State's Malachi Wideman.
South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass intended for Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman. He adds to the Rams’ depth at defensive back.
(Hakim Wright Sr. / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Rams opened Day 3 of the NFL draft in Las Vegas by adding depth to their defensive backfield in the fourth round:

DECOBIE DURANT, cornerback
5 feet 10, 180 pounds, South Carolina State, Round 4, Pick 142

Notable: This is the second year in a row the Rams selected a cornerback from an FCS school. Last season, they chose Robert Rochell of Central Arkansas.

Last season: Durant intercepted three passes and broke up 12 passes. He and was voted first-team FCS All-American and the MEAC defensive player of the year.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams needed depth in the secondary in the wake of Darious Williams’ departure as a free agent to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins a position group that includes cornerback Jalen Ramsey, David Long and Rochell.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement