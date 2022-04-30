NFL draft: Champion Rams add to thin secondary in Round 4
The Rams opened Day 3 of the NFL draft in Las Vegas by adding depth to their defensive backfield in the fourth round:
DECOBIE DURANT, cornerback
5 feet 10, 180 pounds, South Carolina State, Round 4, Pick 142
Notable: This is the second year in a row the Rams selected a cornerback from an FCS school. Last season, they chose Robert Rochell of Central Arkansas.
Last season: Durant intercepted three passes and broke up 12 passes. He and was voted first-team FCS All-American and the MEAC defensive player of the year.
Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams needed depth in the secondary in the wake of Darious Williams’ departure as a free agent to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins a position group that includes cornerback Jalen Ramsey, David Long and Rochell.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.